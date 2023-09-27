The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick (.444 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

9:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

McCormick is hitting .279 with 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks.

McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this season (72 of 110), with more than one hit 31 times (28.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 19 games this season (17.3%), homering in 4.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 39 games this year (35.5%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (17.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year (41.8%), including 10 multi-run games (9.1%).

Home Away 54 GP 54 .285 AVG .273 .353 OBP .367 .534 SLG .470 23 XBH 18 12 HR 10 38 RBI 32 57/18 K/BB 55/22 12 SB 7

