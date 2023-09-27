Kyle Tucker and Julio Rodriguez are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners meet at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (12-11) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 31st start of the season.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 20 of them.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 11th, 1.093 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Sep. 22 5.1 4 7 6 10 3 at Royals Sep. 17 7.0 5 1 0 5 1 vs. Athletics Sep. 11 7.0 4 3 3 10 1 at Rangers Sep. 5 7.0 6 1 1 4 4 at Red Sox Aug. 30 6.0 5 4 2 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 158 hits with 35 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 79 walks and 110 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He's slashed .283/.370/.516 so far this season.

Tucker has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 26 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Mariners Sep. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Sep. 24 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 23 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Royals Sep. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 27 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 90 walks and 96 RBI (157 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.361/.432 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 37 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 46 walks and 102 RBI (179 total hits). He has stolen 36 bases.

He's slashing .282/.340/.493 so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Sep. 22 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 136 hits with 34 doubles, 17 home runs, 90 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.376/.427 so far this season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 22 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

