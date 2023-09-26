Yordan Alvarez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez and his .686 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .294 with 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 66 walks.
- Alvarez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .375 with two homers.
- Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 80 games this season (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 25.7% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 47.7% of his games this year (52 of 109), with more than one RBI 29 times (26.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this season (54.1%), including 13 multi-run games (11.9%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|50
|.273
|AVG
|.317
|.386
|OBP
|.436
|.478
|SLG
|.710
|22
|XBH
|32
|10
|HR
|20
|41
|RBI
|55
|51/31
|K/BB
|37/35
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (11-10) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.58 ERA in 178 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 17th, 1.058 WHIP ranks third, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
