The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 10:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Mariners.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 156 hits and an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .514.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 69.1% of his 152 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 152 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 27 of them (17.8%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has had at least one RBI in 42.1% of his games this year (64 of 152), with two or more RBI 30 times (19.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 67 games this season (44.1%), including multiple runs in 18 games.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 74 .251 AVG .312 .330 OBP .404 .455 SLG .572 33 XBH 34 10 HR 19 48 RBI 62 41/34 K/BB 46/44 14 SB 15

Mariners Pitching Rankings