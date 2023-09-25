The Seattle Mariners versus Houston Astros game on Monday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in J.P. Crawford and Jose Altuve.

The Mariners are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Astros (+105). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -125 +105 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

When it comes to the total, the Astros and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Astros are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have come away with 22 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has won 13 of its 23 games, or 56.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 82 of its 156 games with a total.

The Astros have an against the spread mark of 9-11-0 in 20 games with a line this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 46-29 29-22 53-49 55-50 27-21

