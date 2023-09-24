The New Orleans Saints (2-0) hit the road to take on the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Packers vs. Saints

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Saints Insights (2022)

Last season the Saints averaged just 2.4 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Packers surrendered (21.8).

The Saints racked up just 2.7 fewer yards per game (333.8) than the Packers gave up per matchup (336.5) last season.

New Orleans rushed for 116.6 yards per game last season, 22.9 fewer than the 139.5 Green Bay allowed per outing.

The Saints turned the ball over 25 times last season, one more turnover than the Packers forced (24).

Saints Away Performance (2022)

The Saints' average points scored (17.3) and allowed (20) away from home a season ago were both lower than their overall averages of 19.4 and 20.3, respectively.

The Saints' average yards gained away from home (325.8) were lower than their overall average (333.8). But their average yards conceded away from home (330.4) were higher than overall (314.8).

New Orleans accumulated 230.9 passing yards per game in road games (13.7 more than its overall average), and gave up 197.5 in away games (13.1 more than overall).

The Saints accumulated 94.9 rushing yards per game in road games (21.7 less than their overall average), and conceded 132.9 in road games (2.4 more than overall).

The Saints converted 38.3% of third downs on the road last year (1.9% lower than their overall average), and conceded 40% away from home (1.6% lower than overall).

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tennessee W 16-15 CBS 9/18/2023 at Carolina W 20-17 ESPN 9/24/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 10/1/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX 10/8/2023 at New England - CBS 10/15/2023 at Houston - FOX

