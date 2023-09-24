On Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET, the Green Bay Packers will face the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. Our computer model predicts that the Packers will claim a victory -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

On offense, the Packers ranked 14th in the NFL with 21.8 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 17th in points allowed (336.5 points allowed per contest). Defensively, the Saints were a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by surrendering just 314.8 yards per game. They ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).

Saints vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (-1) Over (42) Packers 24, Saints 20

Saints Betting Info

The Saints have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New Orleans put together a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Saints were an underdog by 1 point or more 10 times last year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

New Orleans and its opponent combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last year.

Last season, Saints games resulted in an average scoring total of 42.2, which is 0.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Packers Betting Info

The Packers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Green Bay compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Packers were favored by 1 point or more 11 times last season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Green Bay games.

The over/under in this matchup is 42 points, 2.5 fewer than the average total in last season's Packers contests.

Saints vs. Packers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Green Bay 21.8 21.8 23.9 21.3 19.4 22.4 New Orleans 19.4 20.3 21.3 20.6 17.3 20

