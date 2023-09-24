West Ham United versus Liverpool FC is one of many solid options on Sunday's Premier League schedule.

Watch Liverpool FC vs West Ham United

West Ham United (3-1-1) journeys to take on Liverpool FC (4-1-0) at Anfield in Liverpool.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-255)

Liverpool FC (-255) Underdog: West Ham United (+600)

West Ham United (+600) Draw: (+450)

Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth (0-3-2) is on the road to play Brighton & Hove Albion (4-0-1) at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (-240)

Brighton & Hove Albion (-240) Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+600)

AFC Bournemouth (+600) Draw: (+425)

Watch Chelsea FC vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa (3-0-2) travels to play Chelsea FC (1-2-2) at Stamford Bridge in London.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Chelsea FC (-110)

Chelsea FC (-110) Underdog: Aston Villa (+290)

Aston Villa (+290) Draw: (+290)

Watch Arsenal FC vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur (4-1-0) is on the road to play Arsenal FC (4-1-0) at Emirates Stadium in London.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Arsenal FC (-150)

Arsenal FC (-150) Underdog: Tottenham Hotspur (+360)

Tottenham Hotspur (+360) Draw: (+340)

Watch Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United (2-0-3) makes the trip to take on Sheffield United (0-1-4) at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Newcastle United (-215)

Newcastle United (-215) Underdog: Sheffield United (+550)

Sheffield United (+550) Draw: (+380)

