Michael Thomas will be up against the 17th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thomas has 12 receptions for 116 yards this year. He has been targeted 17 times.

Thomas vs. the Packers

Thomas vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay's defense has not let a player pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Packers have allowed two opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

The 212 passing yards per game yielded by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Packers' defense ranks eighth in the NFL with two passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Michael Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 53.5 (-115)

Thomas Receiving Insights

Thomas has been targeted on 17 of his team's 70 passing attempts this season (24.3% target share).

He is averaging 6.8 yards per target (83rd in NFL play), picking up 116 yards on 17 passes thrown his way.

Thomas, in two games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Thomas has been targeted four times in the red zone (28.6% of his team's 14 red zone pass attempts).

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 7 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 TAR / 5 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

