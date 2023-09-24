New Orleans Saints receiver Juwan Johnson will face the Green Bay Packers and their 17th-ranked passing defense in Week 3, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Johnson's stat line so far this year displays five catches for 49 yards. He averages 24.5 yards per game, having been targeted eight times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Johnson and the Saints with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Johnson vs. the Packers

Johnson vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 21 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 21 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

Two players have hauled in a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 212 passing yards per game yielded by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Packers have the No. 8 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up two this season (one per game).

Watch Saints vs Packers on Fubo!

Juwan Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Johnson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Johnson Receiving Insights

Johnson has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Johnson has received 11.4% of his team's 70 passing attempts this season (eight targets).

He has 49 receiving yards on eight targets to rank 96th in NFL play with 6.1 yards per target.

Johnson does not have a TD reception this season in two games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.