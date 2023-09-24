Will Jamaal Williams Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jamaal Williams did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Williams' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
On the ground, Williams has season stats of 27 rushes for 74 yards and zero TDs, averaging 2.7 yards per carry. He also has two catches on two targets for seven yards.
Jamaal Williams Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Saints have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Kendre Miller (LP/hamstring): 0 Rush Att
Saints vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Williams 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|27
|74
|0
|2.7
|2
|2
|7
|0
Williams Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|18
|45
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|9
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
