New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave will be up against the Green Bay Packers and their 17th-ranked passing defense in Week 3, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Olave has put up 14 catches for a team-best 198 yards this campaign this year. He has been targeted on 21 occasions, and averages 99 yards receiving.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Olave and the Saints with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Olave vs. the Packers

Olave vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay's defense has not let a player put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Packers have allowed two opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

Olave will play against the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this week. The Packers concede 212 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Packers have put up two touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Packers' defense is eighth in the league in that category.

Watch Saints vs Packers on Fubo!

Chris Olave Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Olave with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Olave Receiving Insights

Olave has received 30.0% of his team's 70 passing attempts this season (21 targets).

He has been targeted 21 times, averaging 9.4 yards per target (36th in NFL).

Olave does not have a TD reception this year in two games.

Olave (two red zone targets) has been targeted 14.3% of the time in the red zone (14 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Olave's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 11 TAR / 6 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 TAR / 8 REC / 112 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.