The Houston Astros (85-70) will look for another strong showing from a batter on a hot streak against the Kansas City Royals (53-102) on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park. Chas McCormick is riding a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (11-12) to the mound, while Steven Cruz will get the nod for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (11-12, 4.93 ERA) vs Cruz - KC (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

The Astros will hand the ball to Brown (11-12) for his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.93, a 3.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.345 in 29 games this season.

He has 11 quality starts in 28 chances this season.

Brown has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 29 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Cruz

The Royals will look to Cruz (0-0) to open the game and make his third start of the season.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went 1 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.

In seven games this season, he has a 4.15 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .206 against him.

He is looking to keep a streak of six games without allowing an earned run alive.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.