The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman will take on Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank seventh in MLB action with 214 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.259).

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (796 total, 5.1 per game).

The Astros' .332 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Astros strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-fewest mark in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 4.00 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.283).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown (11-12 with a 4.93 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 29th of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

Brown enters the outing with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Brown will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per outing).

He has had six appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Orioles L 8-7 Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles L 9-5 Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles W 2-1 Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals L 7-5 Home Framber Valdez Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home J.P. France Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals - Home Hunter Brown Steven Cruz 9/25/2023 Mariners - Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners - Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away J.P. France Zach Davies 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.