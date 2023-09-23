Saints Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the New Orleans Saints are 10th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2800.
Saints Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +120
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800
New Orleans Betting Insights
- New Orleans won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.
- The Saints and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.
- New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this season (333.8 yards per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 333.8 yards allowed per game.
- The Saints picked up four wins at home last season and three away.
- When the underdog, New Orleans picked up only two victories (2-8) a year ago, but when favored finished 4-2.
- The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.
Saints Impact Players
- Derek Carr passed for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games with the Raiders last year.
- On the ground with the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and picked up 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).
- Taysom Hill threw for 240 yards (15.0 per game), completing 68.4% of his throws, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in 16 games a season ago.
- Chris Olave had 72 catches for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 17 games last year, Demario Davis totaled 6.5 sacks to go with 10.0 TFL, 109 tackles, and one interception.
Saints Player Futures
2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Titans
|W 16-15
|+6600
|2
|September 18
|@ Panthers
|W 20-17
|+25000
|3
|September 24
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|@ Texans
|-
|+75000
|7
|October 19
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|Bears
|-
|+25000
|10
|November 12
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Falcons
|-
|+4000
|13
|December 3
|Lions
|-
|+2800
|14
|December 10
|Panthers
|-
|+25000
|15
|December 17
|Giants
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 21
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
