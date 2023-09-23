Big 12 opponents will battle when the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma 31, Cincinnati 28

Oklahoma 31, Cincinnati 28 Oklahoma has won all three of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Sooners have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -600 or shorter and won every time.

Cincinnati has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Bearcats have played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Sooners have an implied win probability of 85.7%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+14)



Cincinnati (+14) Thus far this season, Oklahoma is unbeaten against the spread.

The Sooners have been favored by 14 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.

Cincinnati has one win against the spread in two games this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56.5)



Over (56.5) Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in a game twice this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 94.7 points per game, 38.2 points more than the total of 56.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.7 63.3 58.5 Implied Total AVG 44.7 45 44 ATS Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Cincinnati

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.8 50.8 Implied Total AVG 34.5 34.5 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.