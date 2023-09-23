The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) play the Buffalo Bulls (0-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Lafayette, Louisiana
  • Venue: Cajun Field

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline
BetMGM Louisiana (-8.5) 59.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Louisiana (-8.5) 59.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

  • Louisiana has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Buffalo has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Bulls have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Louisiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

