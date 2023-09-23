The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) host the Buffalo Bulls (0-3) at Cajun Field on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Louisiana ranks 28th in total offense (466.7 yards per game) and 52nd in total defense (321.7 yards allowed per game) this season. Buffalo ranks 80th in points per game (27), but it has been worse defensively, ranking fifth-worst in the FBS with 44.3 points surrendered per contest.

Here we will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Louisiana Buffalo 466.7 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347 (97th) 321.7 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 510.3 (119th) 228 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102 (117th) 238.7 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 245 (61st) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Ben Wooldridge has thrown for 508 yards (169.3 ypg) to lead Louisiana, completing 56.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 77 rushing yards on 17 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, has carried the ball 26 times for 211 yards (70.3 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Zeon Chriss has carried the ball seven times for 116 yards (38.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Peter LeBlanc's leads his squad with 120 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight catches (out of 14 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jacob Bernard has hauled in eight receptions totaling 115 yards so far this campaign.

Harvey Broussard has a total of 109 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight throws and scoring one touchdown.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has thrown for 735 yards on 64.8% passing while tossing nine touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Mike Washington has rushed for 146 yards on 36 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Ron Cook Jr. has run for 120 yards across 30 attempts. He's chipped in with eight catches for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Marlyn Johnson has racked up 144 receiving yards on 13 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Nik McMillan has totaled 128 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on eight receptions.

Darrell Harding Jr.'s eight targets have resulted in six receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

