The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) meet at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

On offense, Nebraska ranks 101st in the FBS with 339.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 29th in total defense (284.7 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive angle, Louisiana Tech is generating 31 points per contest (61st-ranked). It ranks 98th in the FBS on defense (29 points given up per game).

We have more details below

Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Week 4 Games

Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Louisiana Tech Nebraska 406.5 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.3 (102nd) 381.3 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.7 (26th) 181 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 209 (21st) 225.5 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.3 (128th) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has compiled 756 yards on 66% passing while collecting five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Keith Willis Jr., has carried the ball 33 times for 240 yards (60 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tyre Shelton has run for 214 yards across 21 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Smoke Harris' 288 receiving yards (72 yards per game) are a team high. He has 24 receptions on 27 targets with three touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has put together a 144-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 11 passes on 19 targets.

Kyle Maxwell has racked up 113 reciving yards (28.3 ypg) this season.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Jeff Sims has been a dual threat for Nebraska so far this season. He has 220 passing yards, completing 58.8% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 158 yards (52.7 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Gabe Ervin Jr. has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 196 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Alex Bullock's team-leading 89 yards as a receiver have come on four catches (out of six targets) with one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has caught six passes for 81 yards (27 yards per game) this year.

Billy Kemp IV's eight grabs have yielded 70 yards and one touchdown.

