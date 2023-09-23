The Week 4 college football lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the LSU Tigers that should be of interest to fans in Louisiana.

College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week

Texas Southern Tigers at Grambling Tigers

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

McNeese Cowboys at Eastern Illinois Panthers

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Nebraska (-20.5)

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 12 LSU Tigers

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-17.5)

Nicholls State Colonels at Tulane Green Wave

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Houston Christian Huskies at SE Louisiana Lions

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Buffalo Bulls at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Louisiana (-10)

