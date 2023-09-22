Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Washington Parish, Louisiana this week? We have what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

Washington Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Franklinton High School at Denham Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Denham Springs, LA

Denham Springs, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pine High School