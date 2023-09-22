The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants meet on Friday at 10:10 PM ET. J.D. Martinez and LaMonte Wade Jr have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 238 total home runs.

Los Angeles is second in MLB, slugging .459.

The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.257).

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (858 total).

The Dodgers are second in baseball with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 11 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Los Angeles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.213).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 165 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

San Francisco is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 657 (4.3 per game).

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Giants rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.12 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Giants pitchers have a 1.265 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Caleb Ferguson gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.88 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander went one inning, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

Ferguson is yet to notch a quality start this season.

Ferguson has not lasted five or more innings in a start this season (in five starts). He averages 0.9 per appearance.

He has had 52 appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will hand the ball to Sean Manaea (6-6) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Manaea will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished 11 appearances without allowing an earned run in 35 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Mariners W 6-1 Away Shelby Miller Logan Gilbert 9/18/2023 Tigers W 8-3 Home Lance Lynn Eduardo Rodríguez 9/19/2023 Tigers W 3-2 Home Caleb Ferguson Miguel Diaz 9/20/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Bobby Miller Reese Olson 9/21/2023 Giants W 7-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Kyle Harrison 9/22/2023 Giants - Home Caleb Ferguson Sean Manaea 9/23/2023 Giants - Home Clayton Kershaw Sean Manaea 9/24/2023 Giants - Home Lance Lynn Alex Cobb 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away Bobby Miller Chase Anderson 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away - - 9/27/2023 Rockies - Away Ryan Pepiot Noah Davis

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Rockies L 5-2 Away Scott Alexander Kyle Freeland 9/17/2023 Rockies W 11-10 Away Sean Manaea Chris Flexen 9/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-4 Away Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly 9/21/2023 Dodgers L 7-2 Away Kyle Harrison Emmet Sheehan 9/22/2023 Dodgers - Away Sean Manaea Caleb Ferguson 9/23/2023 Dodgers - Away Sean Manaea Clayton Kershaw 9/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Alex Cobb Lance Lynn 9/25/2023 Padres - Home Logan Webb Blake Snell 9/26/2023 Padres - Home Keaton Winn Seth Lugo 9/27/2023 Padres - Home Sean Manaea Matt Waldron

