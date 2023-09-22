In Caddo Parish, Louisiana, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.

    • Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Woodlawn High School at Booker T. Washington High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Shreveport, LA
    • Conference: 4A - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy at Peabody Magnet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Alexandria, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

