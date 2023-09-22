Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Bossier Parish, Louisiana this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Haughton High School at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benton High School at Airline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
