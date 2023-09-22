Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's run in the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 in Tokyo, Japan has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will play Ekaterina Alexandrova. Pavlyuchenkova's odds to win it all at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum are +1800.

Pavlyuchenkova at the 2023 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 23 - October 1

September 23 - October 1 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Pavlyuchenkova's Next Match

Pavlyuchenkova will face Alexandrova in the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 28 at 10:00 PM ET, after defeating Linda Noskova in the last round 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

Pavlyuchenkova is listed at +145 to win her next contest versus Alexandrova.

Pavlyuchenkova Stats

In the Round of 16, Pavlyuchenkova won 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 versus Noskova on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Pavlyuchenkova is 10-10 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament victory.

Pavlyuchenkova is 2-6 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Pavlyuchenkova has played 21.6 games per match in her 20 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

Pavlyuchenkova, in eight matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 21.1 games per match and won 43.2% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Pavlyuchenkova has been victorious in 37.4% of her return games and 62.6% of her service games.

Pavlyuchenkova has claimed 56.7% of her service games on hard courts and 24.2% of her return games over the past year.

