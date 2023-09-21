Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Tammany Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Independence High School at Pearl River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Pearl River, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Northshore High School at Mandeville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mandeville, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belle Chasse High School at Salmen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Slidell, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington-Marion High School at Lakeshore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mandeville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hammond High Magnet School at Fontainebleau High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mandeville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northlake Christian High School at Archbishop Hannan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Covington, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
