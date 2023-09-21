Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 3, check out our RB rankings below.

Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 3

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Rush Att./Game Targets/Game Christian McCaffrey 49ers 48.4 24.2 21 4 Kyren Williams Rams 45.4 22.7 14.5 6 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders 42.5 21.3 18.5 2.5 Tony Pollard Cowboys 42.1 21.1 19.5 5.5 Bijan Robinson Falcons 41.5 20.8 14.5 5.5 Raheem Mostert Dolphins 38.7 19.4 14 1.5 Saquon Barkley Giants 36.5 18.3 14.5 5.5 Derrick Henry Titans 32.3 16.2 20 3.5 James Cook Bills 30.2 15.1 14.5 5 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 29.9 15 13.5 4.5 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 29.2 14.6 15.5 1.5 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 29.1 14.6 14.5 3.5 James Conner Cardinals 28.6 14.3 18.5 3 D'Andre Swift Eagles 28.4 14.2 14.5 2.5 Rachaad White Buccaneers 28.2 14.1 17 3.5 Travis Etienne Jaguars 27.6 13.8 15 4 Aaron Jones Packers 26.7 26.7 9 4 Austin Ekeler Chargers 26.4 26.4 16 5 David Montgomery Lions 25.8 12.9 18.5 0.5 Jerome Ford Browns 25.7 12.9 15.5 2 Joe Mixon Bengals 23.8 11.9 13 5 Roschon Johnson Bears 23.7 11.9 4.5 4.5 Nick Chubb Browns 23.1 11.6 14 2 Justice Hill Ravens 21.2 10.6 9.5 1.5 Zack Moss Colts 20.7 20.7 18 4 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 20.6 10.3 7 5.5 Miles Sanders Panthers 19.5 9.8 16 5.5 Jaylen Warren Steelers 19.4 9.7 4.5 6 Joshua Kelley Chargers 19 9.5 14.5 1 Josh Jacobs Raiders 19 9.5 14 4.5 Chuba Hubbard Panthers 18.9 9.5 5.5 3.5 Alexander Mattison Vikings 18.3 9.2 9.5 5 Khalil Herbert Bears 18.2 9.1 8 4 Javonte Williams Broncos 17.5 8.8 12.5 4.5 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 17.4 8.7 10 3 Gus Edwards Ravens 17.4 8.7 9 0 Samaje Perine Broncos 17.2 8.6 4.5 4 Breece Hall Jets 16.6 8.3 7 2 Tony Jones Jr. Saints 15.9 8 6.5 1 Latavius Murray Bills 13.8 6.9 4 2 Damien Harris Bills 13.2 6.6 4 1 A.J. Dillon Packers 12.9 6.5 14 2 Dameon Pierce Texans 12.2 6.1 13 3 J.K. Dobbins Ravens 11.7 11.7 8 3 Kenneth Gainwell Eagles 11.4 11.4 14 4 Tyjae Spears Titans 11.3 5.7 5.5 3 Najee Harris Steelers 10.6 5.3 8 2.5 Jamaal Williams Saints 10.1 5.1 13.5 1 Antonio Gibson Commanders 9.2 4.6 2.5 2 Dalvin Cook Jets 9.1 4.6 8.5 2

This Week's Games

