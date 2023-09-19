Wings vs. Dream WNBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 2 Injury Report, Betting Odds - September 19
Heading into Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Dream (19-21), the Dallas Wings (22-18) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 19 at College Park Center.
Last time out, the Wings bested the Dream 94-82 on Friday.
Dallas Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lou Lopez Senechal
|Out
|Knee
|-
|-
|-
|Diamond DeShields
|Out
|Knee
|-
|-
|-
Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Nia Coffey
|Out
|Hand
|6.9
|4.8
|1.5
|Asia Durr
|Out
|Knee
|4.8
|1.1
|0.7
Wings vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings Player Leaders
- Satou Sabally posts 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. Defensively, she averages 1.8 steals (third in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Natasha Howard is tops on her team in rebounds per contest (8), and also averages 16.5 points and 2.6 assists. Defensively, she puts up 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Teaira McCowan averages 11.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, she delivers 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Crystal Dangerfield puts up 8.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, she posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Wings vs. Dream Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Wings
|-6.5
|170.5
