The Houston Astros (84-67) will lean on Kyle Tucker when they host Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (94-56) at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, September 19. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Orioles (+125). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Astros vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (11-11, 4.67 ERA) vs Kyle Gibson - BAL (14-9, 4.98 ERA)

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 58 out of the 106 games, or 54.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a 33-20 record (winning 62.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Houston has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (58.2%) in those games.

This year, the Orioles have won 11 of 18 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win AL West -300 - 1st

