Tuesday's contest between the Houston Astros (84-67) and Baltimore Orioles (94-56) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on September 19.

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (11-11) for the Astros and Kyle Gibson (14-9) for the Orioles.

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 106 times and won 58, or 54.7%, of those games.

Houston is 33-20 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 60.8% chance to win.

Houston has scored 782 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

