Monday's contest features the Houston Astros (84-66) and the Baltimore Orioles (93-56) matching up at Minute Maid Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 18.

The Astros will look to Justin Verlander (11-8) against the Orioles and John Means (0-1).

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Astros have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

The Astros have won 58, or 55.2%, of the 105 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston is 22-15 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 64.9% chance to win.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 775 total runs this season.

The Astros' 3.96 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule