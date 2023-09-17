Astros vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 17
Sunday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Houston Astros (83-66) going head to head against the Kansas City Royals (48-101) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 victory for the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (11-10) against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (4-16).
Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-5.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros are winless against the spread in their last two chances.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 104 times and won 57, or 54.8%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored 768 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 11
|Athletics
|L 4-0
|Framber Valdez vs Mason Miller
|September 12
|Athletics
|L 6-2
|Justin Verlander vs JP Sears
|September 13
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Hunter Brown vs Paul Blackburn
|September 15
|@ Royals
|L 4-2
|Cristian Javier vs Zack Greinke
|September 16
|@ Royals
|L 10-8
|J.P. France vs Cole Ragans
|September 17
|@ Royals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Jordan Lyles
|September 18
|Orioles
|-
|Justin Verlander vs John Means
|September 19
|Orioles
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Kyle Gibson
|September 20
|Orioles
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Kyle Bradish
|September 22
|Royals
|-
|J.P. France vs Cole Ragans
|September 23
|Royals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Jordan Lyles
