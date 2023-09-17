Sunday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Houston Astros (83-66) going head to head against the Kansas City Royals (48-101) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 victory for the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (11-10) against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (4-16).

Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Astros have been favored 104 times and won 57, or 54.8%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 768 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule