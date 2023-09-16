The Week 3 college football schedule features six games involving teams from the OVC. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

OVC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Illinois State Redbirds at Eastern Illinois Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Tennessee State Tigers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Houston Christian Huskies at UT Martin Skyhawks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lindenwood Lions at Western Illinois Leathernecks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Illinois Salukis at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Alabama Lions at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

