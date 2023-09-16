UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 16, when the Texas A&M Aggies and UL Monroe Warhawks go head to head at 4:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Aggies. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Looking to bet on Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|UL Monroe (+36.5)
|Under (53.5)
|Texas A&M 34, UL Monroe 17
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 3 Sun Belt Predictions
UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)
- The Warhawks are 1-0-0 against the spread this year.
- No Warhawks one games with a set total this year have gone over the total.
- The average point total for the UL Monroe this year is 6.5 points lower than this game's over/under.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)
- The Aggies have one win against the spread this season.
- Texas A&M is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 36.5-point favorites.
- Texas A&M has had two games (out of two) go over the total this year.
- The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 3.5 higher than the average total in Texas A&M games this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Warhawks vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas A&M
|42.5
|29
|52
|10
|33
|48
|UL Monroe
|20.5
|13.5
|20.5
|13.5
|--
|--
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.