The Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) and the SE Louisiana Lions (0-2) meet at Roos Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Eastern Washington is compiling 20.5 points per game on offense (64th in the FCS), and ranks 83rd on the other side of the ball with 34.5 points allowed per game. SE Louisiana has been struggling on defense, ranking 17th-worst with 517.0 total yards allowed per game. It has been more productive on offense, putting up 310.0 total yards per contest (76th-ranked).

SE Louisiana vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cheney, Washington

Cheney, Washington Venue: Roos Field

How to Watch Week 3 Games

SE Louisiana vs. Eastern Washington Key Statistics

SE Louisiana Eastern Washington 310.0 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.0 (57th) 517.0 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.5 (81st) 72.5 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102.5 (86th) 237.5 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.5 (20th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zachary Clement has put up 307 passing yards, or 153.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 69.7% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Harlan Dixon, has carried the ball 19 times for 70 yards (35.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 104 receiving yards (52.0 per game) on nine catches.

Derrick Graham Jr. has run for 56 yards across 13 carries.

Darius Lewis has totaled 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 106 (53.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times.

Da'Shun Hugley's three targets have resulted in two catches for 83 yards.

Eastern Washington Stats Leaders

Kekoa Visperas has 464 pass yards for Eastern Washington, completing 57.5% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Justice Jackson, has carried the ball 11 times for 79 yards (39.5 per game), scoring one time.

Michael Wortham has carried the ball eight times for 59 yards (29.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Efton Chism III's leads his squad with 145 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 receptions (out of 20 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Nolan Ulm has put together a 100-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in seven passes on eight targets.

Anthony Stell Jr. has been the target of 14 passes and compiled eight grabs for 83 yards, an average of 41.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

