The McNeese Cowboys (0-2) visit the Alcorn State Braves (0-2) at Jack Spinks Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

While Alcorn State ranks 101st in total defense with 463 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly less successful, ranking 25th-worst (227.5 yards per game). McNeese ranks 64th in points per game (20.5), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 14th-worst in the FCS with 50.5 points surrendered per contest.

Below in this article, we will give you all the info you need to know about how to see this game on Braves All-Access.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

McNeese vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Braves All-Access

Braves All-Access City: Fayette, Mississippi

Fayette, Mississippi Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

McNeese vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics

McNeese Alcorn State 195 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.5 (106th) 557 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463 (93rd) 67.5 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.5 (39th) 127.5 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 64 (120th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has recored 228 passing yards, or 114 per game, so far this season. He has completed 43.8% of his passes.

D'Angelo Durham is his team's leading rusher with 25 carries for 90 yards, or 45 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Tre Simmons has rushed for 14 yards on five carries.

Jihad Marks' 61 receiving yards (30.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has six receptions on one targets.

Jalen Johnson has caught seven passes and compiled 59 receiving yards (29.5 per game).

Jon McCall's three targets have resulted in two receptions for 36 yards.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has recorded 97 yards (48.5 ypg) on 10-of-19 passing this season.

Tyler Macon has 124 rushing yards on 10 carries with one touchdown.

Jarveon Howard has been handed the ball 30 times this year and racked up 110 yards (55 per game) with one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers has hauled in two catches for 54 yards (27 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Monterio Hunt has put together a 27-yard season so far, reeling in one pass on one target.

Tavarious Griffin has compiled two catches for 19 yards, an average of 9.5 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alcorn State or McNeese gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.