LSU vs. Mississippi State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 16, when the Mississippi State Bulldogs and LSU Tigers square off at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Bulldogs. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
LSU vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Mississippi State (+9.5)
|Over (54.5)
|Mississippi State 35, LSU 27
LSU Betting Info (2023)
- The Tigers have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Tigers haven't won a game against the spread this season.
- The Tigers and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.
- LSU games average 56.5 total points per game this season, two more than the over/under for this matchup.
Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulldogs have a 25.6% chance to win.
- The Bulldogs is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
- No Bulldogs two games with a set total this year have gone over the total.
- The average point total for Mississippi State this year is 5.5 points higher than this game's over/under.
Tigers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|LSU
|48
|27.5
|72
|10
|--
|--
|Mississippi State
|39.5
|15.5
|39.5
|15.5
|--
|--
