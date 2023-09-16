The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) visit the UAB Blazers (1-1) at Protective Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

On offense, UAB ranks 29th in the FBS with 467.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 47th in total defense (312.5 yards allowed per contest). Louisiana is putting up 34.5 points per contest on offense this season (51st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 25.5 points per contest (81st-ranked) on defense.

Louisiana vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Birmingham, Alabama

Venue: Protective Stadium

Louisiana vs. UAB Key Statistics

Louisiana UAB 443.5 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.5 (45th) 289.5 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.5 (43rd) 189.5 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.5 (91st) 254 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 338 (10th) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 1 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Ben Wooldridge has racked up 508 yards on 57.4% passing while recording five touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 78 yards with two scores.

The team's top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, has carried the ball 19 times for 103 yards (51.5 per game). He's also caught one pass for 37 yards and one touchdown.

Dre'lyn Washington has collected 88 yards (on eight carries) with one touchdown.

Robert Williams has hauled in 89 receiving yards on eight receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Peter LeBlanc has collected 84 receiving yards (42 yards per game) and one touchdown on six receptions.

Jacob Bernard has racked up 70 reciving yards (35 ypg) this season.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has 676 passing yards for UAB, completing 84.5% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 42 rushing yards (21 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Jacobs, has carried the ball 18 times for 89 yards (44.5 per game), scoring one time.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has been handed the ball 19 times this year and racked up 81 yards (40.5 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also helped out in the pass game with eight grabs for 53 yards

Tejhaun Palmer's team-leading 137 yards as a receiver have come on 10 catches (out of 14 targets) with one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II has hauled in five receptions totaling 121 yards so far this campaign.

Iverson Hooks' nine receptions have yielded 94 yards and two touchdowns.

