Oddsmakers project a close game when the UAB Blazers (1-1) play the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 16, 2023. The total is 60.5 points for this game.

UAB is averaging 35 points per game on offense this season (46th in the FBS), and is allowing 27.5 points per game (91st) on defense. Louisiana ranks 51st in the FBS with 34.5 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 81st with 25.5 points allowed per contest on defense.

Louisiana vs. UAB Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Venue: Protective Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

UAB vs Louisiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UAB -2.5 -110 -110 60.5 -105 -115 -135 +115

Week 3 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Stats Leaders

In 13 games last season, Ben Wooldridge threw for 1,627 yards (125.2 yards per game) while posting 15 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 56.4% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he produced in the passing game, Wooldridge chipped in 187 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

In 13 games, Michael Jefferson was targeted 85 times, leading to 51 receptions, 810 yards and seven touchdowns.

In 13 games, Chandler Fields produced 1,123 yards (86.4 yards per game) with 11 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 57.9% completion percentage.

On the ground, Fields posted 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

In 13 games last season, Chris Smith piled up 626 rushing yards (5 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.

Smith racked up 21 catches on 30 targets for 155 yards and one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

Bralen Trahan hit the gridiron for 13 games, delivering 71 tackles and four interceptions.

Zi'Yon Hill, who was on the field for 13 games, registered seven sacks to go with 12 TFL and 44 tackles.

Jourdon Quibodeaux amassed 92 tackles, two TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 13 games.

The contributions of Kris Moncrief, who played in 13 games, included 2.5 sacks to go with five TFL, 70 tackles, and one interception.

