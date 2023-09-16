Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The North Texas Mean Green (0-2) will look to upset the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 67.5 in the outing.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas matchup in this article.
Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Ruston, Louisiana
- Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana Tech (-4.5)
|67.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Louisiana Tech (-4.5)
|67.5
|-205
|+170
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Louisiana Tech (-4.5)
|67.5
|-205
|+168
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
- Alabama vs South Florida
- Virginia vs Maryland
- Army vs UTSA
- South Carolina vs Georgia
- LSU vs Mississippi State
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
- Penn State vs Illinois
- San Diego State vs Oregon State
- Navy vs Memphis
- Minnesota vs North Carolina
- Florida State vs Boston College
- Western Kentucky vs Ohio State
- Oklahoma vs Tulsa
Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Betting Trends
- Louisiana Tech has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- North Texas is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
- The Mean Green have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
Louisiana Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.