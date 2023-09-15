Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

  • Ascension Parish
  • Ouachita Parish
  • East Baton Rouge Parish
  • Saint Landry Parish
  • Saint Helena Parish
  • Sabine Parish
  • Richland Parish
  • La Plata County
  • Jefferson Parish
  • Washington Parish

    • Vermilion Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Erath High School at Catholic High School - New Iberia

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: New Iberia, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.