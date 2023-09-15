If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Richland Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Richland Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Rayville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Rayville, LA

Rayville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Delhi Charter School at West Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: West Monroe, LA

West Monroe, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mangham High School at Caldwell Parish High School