The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

  • Vermilion Parish
  • La Crosse County
  • Saint Landry Parish
  • Rapides Parish
  • Grant Parish
  • Saint Helena Parish
  • Webster Parish
  • Caldwell Parish
  • Avoyelles Parish
  • Richland Parish

    • Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Prairie View Academy at River Oaks School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Monroe, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Delhi Charter School at West Monroe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: West Monroe, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St Frederick High School at Jena High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Jena, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Conway High School at Ouachita Parish High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Monroe, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.