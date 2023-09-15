Want to know how to watch high school football games in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana this week? We have what you need below.

    • East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Centreville Academy at Silliman Institute

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Clinton, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

