Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Episcopal High School at Metairie Park Country Day School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on September 15

3:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Metairie, LA

Metairie, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loranger High School at Glen Oaks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

George Washington Carver High School at Woodlawn High School