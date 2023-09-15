How to Watch the Astros vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 15
Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Friday at Kauffman Stadium against Cristian Javier, who is projected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Explore More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 201 total home runs.
- Houston is seventh in MLB, slugging .435.
- The Astros are fourth in the majors with a .260 batting average.
- Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (758 total).
- The Astros' .332 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.
- Astros hitters strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- Houston's 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.282).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier (9-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 141 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Javier is trying to collect his 11th quality start of the year.
- Javier has 20 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/9/2023
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Seth Lugo
|9/10/2023
|Padres
|W 12-2
|Home
|J.P. France
|Matt Waldron
|9/11/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-0
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Mason Miller
|9/12/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-2
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|JP Sears
|9/13/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Paul Blackburn
|9/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Zack Greinke
|9/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Cole Ragans
|9/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Jordan Lyles
|9/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|John Means
|9/19/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Kyle Gibson
|9/20/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Kyle Bradish
