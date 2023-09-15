Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Friday at Kauffman Stadium against Cristian Javier, who is projected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 201 total home runs.

Houston is seventh in MLB, slugging .435.

The Astros are fourth in the majors with a .260 batting average.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (758 total).

The Astros' .332 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

Astros hitters strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Houston's 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.282).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier (9-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 141 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

Javier is trying to collect his 11th quality start of the year.

Javier has 20 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Padres W 7-5 Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres W 12-2 Home J.P. France Matt Waldron 9/11/2023 Athletics L 4-0 Home Framber Valdez Mason Miller 9/12/2023 Athletics L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals - Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals - Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals - Away Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/18/2023 Orioles - Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles - Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles - Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish

