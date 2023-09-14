As we roll into Week 3 of the college football campaign, there are 13 games involving teams from the AAC on the schedule. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

AAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Navy Midshipmen at Memphis Tigers 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, September 14 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Army Black Knights at UTSA Roadrunners 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 15 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Norfolk State Spartans at Temple Owls 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) East Carolina Pirates at Appalachian State Mountaineers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Alabama Crimson Tide at South Florida Bulls 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Oklahoma Sooners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Tulane Green Wave at Southern Miss Golden Eagles 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia State Panthers at Charlotte 49ers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at UAB Blazers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas Southern Tigers at Rice Owls 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Texas Mean Green at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Prairie View A&M Panthers at SMU Mustangs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Florida Atlantic Owls at Clemson Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

