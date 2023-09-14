We have running back rankings available for you, going into Week 2 of the NFL season -- scroll down prior to locking in your fantasy lineup!

Top Fantasy RB heading into Week 2

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Rush Att./Game Targets/Game Aaron Jones Packers 24.7 24.7 9 4 Christian McCaffrey 49ers 22.9 22.9 22 5 Austin Ekeler Chargers 22.4 22.4 16 5 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 21.4 21.4 15 3 Tony Pollard Cowboys 20.2 20.2 14 3 Kyren Williams Rams 17.4 17.4 15 2 Travis Etienne Jaguars 16.4 16.4 18 5 Joshua Kelley Chargers 15.1 15.1 16 1 Breece Hall Jets 14.7 14.7 10 2 Bijan Robinson Falcons 14.3 14.3 10 6 David Montgomery Lions 13.4 13.4 21 0 Justice Hill Ravens 12.9 12.9 8 0 Nick Chubb Browns 12.7 12.7 18 4 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders 12.6 12.6 19 2 Derrick Henry Titans 11.9 11.9 15 3 Roschon Johnson Bears 11.5 11.5 5 7 Raheem Mostert Dolphins 11 11 10 2 Alexander Mattison Vikings 10.4 10.4 11 4 J.K. Dobbins Ravens 9.7 9.7 8 3 Cam Akers Rams 8.9 8.9 22 0 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 8.9 8.9 12 6 Khalil Herbert Bears 8.4 8.4 9 5 Miles Sanders Panthers 7.8 7.8 18 6 Samaje Perine Broncos 7.8 7.8 8 4 Kenneth Gainwell Eagles 7.4 7.4 14 4 Joe Mixon Bengals 7.3 7.3 13 5 Josh Jacobs Raiders 7.1 7.1 19 3 James Conner Cardinals 7 7 14 5 Chuba Hubbard Panthers 6.9 6.9 9 2 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 6.7 6.7 12 5 James Cook Bills 6.3 6.3 12 6 Saquon Barkley Giants 6.3 6.3 12 4 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 6 6 7 2 Dalvin Cook Jets 5.9 5.9 13 3 Javonte Williams Broncos 5.7 5.7 13 6 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 5.4 5.4 8 4 Tank Bigsby Jaguars 5.3 5.3 7 1 Jamaal Williams Saints 5.2 5.2 18 2 Gus Edwards Ravens 5.2 5.2 8 0 Rachaad White Buccaneers 4.9 4.9 17 2 Dameon Pierce Texans 4.7 4.7 11 3 A.J. Dillon Packers 3.6 3.6 13 3 Najee Harris Steelers 3.3 3.3 6 2 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs 2.9 2.9 6 1 Tyjae Spears Titans 2.8 2.8 3 4 D'Onta Foreman Bears 2.4 2.4 5 3 Rico Dowdle Cowboys 2.4 2.4 6 0 Sean Tucker Buccaneers 2.4 2.4 5 2 Ezekiel Elliott Patriots 2.3 2.3 7 7 Jake Funk Colts 2.2 2.2 2 1

This Week's Games

