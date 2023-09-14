Louisiana High School Football Live Streams in Caddo Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If you reside in Caddo Parish, Louisiana and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Calvary Baptist Academy at C.E. Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bolton High School at North Caddo High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Vivian, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at Red River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Coushatta, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Airline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Booker T. Washington High School at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
