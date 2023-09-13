Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will square off against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park in the final of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth-best in MLB play with 198 total home runs.

Houston ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .434.

The Astros' .260 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (752 total).

The Astros are fourth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.

Astros hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-lowest average in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.98 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.287).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown (10-11) takes the mound for the Astros in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 4.84 ERA in 141 1/3 innings pitched, with 162 strikeouts.

The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

Brown has 11 quality starts this year.

Brown is trying to record his 17th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In five of his 27 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Padres L 11-2 Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres W 7-5 Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres W 12-2 Home J.P. France Matt Waldron 9/11/2023 Athletics L 4-0 Home Framber Valdez Mason Miller 9/12/2023 Athletics L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals - Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals - Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals - Away Framber Valdez Brady Singer 9/18/2023 Orioles - Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles - Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson

